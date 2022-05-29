Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Short Interest Down 34.3% in May

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 212,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,875,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after acquiring an additional 187,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 661.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 143,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

