Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the April 30th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.29.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

