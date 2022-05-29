Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the April 30th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.29.
