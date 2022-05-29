Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APEMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($60.64) to €55.00 ($58.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aperam from €65.00 ($69.15) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.89. Aperam has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 13.54%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

