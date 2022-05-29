AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) will post $6.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 million and the highest is $7.80 million. AppHarvest reported sales of $3.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year sales of $26.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.59 million to $26.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $101.75 million, with estimates ranging from $93.59 million to $109.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 1,412.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on APPH. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

AppHarvest stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.45. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director J Kevin Willis acquired 30,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $184,135.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,291,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AppHarvest by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

