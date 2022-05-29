AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) will report $6.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.80 million and the lowest is $4.42 million. AppHarvest reported sales of $3.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year sales of $26.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.59 million to $26.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $101.75 million, with estimates ranging from $93.59 million to $109.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 1,412.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APPH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $184,135.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,291,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Willis bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 284.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AppHarvest by 42.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 38.0% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPH opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $331.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.45. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

