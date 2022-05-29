Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.50. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,312 shares of company stock worth $121,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

