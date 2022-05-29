Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 48,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 63.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied UV will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied UV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied UV by 426.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Applied UV during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied UV (Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of technology that address air and surface purification, and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.