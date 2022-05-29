Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 48,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 63.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied UV will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Applied UV (Get Rating)
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of technology that address air and surface purification, and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.
