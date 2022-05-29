Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ARBEW stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.45.
Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbe Robotics (ARBEW)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.