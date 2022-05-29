Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ARBEW stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

