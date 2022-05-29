Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 704.0 days.
ARCVF opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. Arcadis has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $54.90.
Arcadis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadis (ARCVF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.