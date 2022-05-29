Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 704.0 days.

ARCVF opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. Arcadis has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

