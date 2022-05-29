ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.06) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($45.74) to €48.00 ($51.06) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE MT opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.92. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

