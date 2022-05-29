Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) will report $82.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $92.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full year sales of $342.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.00 million to $360.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $511.80 million, with estimates ranging from $498.60 million to $534.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Archaea Energy.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $19.96 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.