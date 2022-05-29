Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) vs. Ball (NYSE:BALL) Financial Contrast

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) and Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Ball shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Ball shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Ball’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A 112.89% 5.08% Ball 7.80% 30.95% 5.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ardagh Metal Packaging and Ball, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 3 6 0 2.67 Ball 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus target price of $11.53, indicating a potential upside of 85.72%. Ball has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.00%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Ball.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Ball’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Metal Packaging $4.06 billion 0.92 -$210.00 million N/A N/A Ball $13.81 billion 1.71 $878.00 million $3.42 21.56

Ball has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Volatility & Risk

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ball has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ball beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. It also develops spacecraft, sensors and instruments, radio frequency systems, and other technologies for the civil, commercial, and national security aerospace markets, as well as offers defense hardware, antenna and video tactical solutions, civil and operational space hardware, and systems engineering services. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and tests satellites, remote sensors, and ground station control hardware and software; and provides launch vehicle integration and satellite operational services. Further, it offers target identification, warning, and attitude control systems and components; cryogenic systems and associated sensor cooling devices; star trackers; and fast-steering mirrors to the government agencies or their prime contractors. Additionally, the company manufactures and sells extruded aluminum aerosol containers, recloseable aluminum bottles, aluminum cups, and aluminum slugs. Ball Corporation was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

