Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in May

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.2 days.

ARLUF opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. Aristocrat Leisure has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $37.39.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARLUF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.