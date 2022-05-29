Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

