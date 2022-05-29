Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average of $131.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Arkema has a twelve month low of $100.21 and a twelve month high of $152.18.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Arkema will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.6665 per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

ARKAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arkema from €145.00 ($154.26) to €146.00 ($155.32) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arkema from €101.00 ($107.45) to €103.00 ($109.57) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arkema from €124.00 ($131.91) to €129.00 ($137.23) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

