Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI) Short Interest Update

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AACI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

