Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 283.33%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.