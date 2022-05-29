Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $5.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.59 and the lowest is $5.56. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $3.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $21.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.59 to $22.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $18.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $22.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $2,413,200.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,615.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.33. The company had a trading volume of 541,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.53 and its 200-day moving average is $123.48.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

