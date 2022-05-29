Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 806,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ARTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 137,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTL stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

