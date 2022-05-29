Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.
OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0387 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
