Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0387 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARESF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

