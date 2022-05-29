Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AINC opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.34. Ashford has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashford will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

