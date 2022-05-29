Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ASHTF opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average is $68.35. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

