AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $92.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.75.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

