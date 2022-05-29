Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 236,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

