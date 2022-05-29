ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AACG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

