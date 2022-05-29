Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $56.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.17.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 3.74%.

In related news, insider Harriett J. Robinson acquired 1,363,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 80.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

