Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. Atmos Energy reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 618.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.64. 909,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,685. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

