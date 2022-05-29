AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the April 30th total of 152,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 215.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of AUDC opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

AUDC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About AudioCodes (Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.