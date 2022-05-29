AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUTO. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.08. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a negative net margin of 14.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in AutoWeb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

