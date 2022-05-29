Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Shares of AVACW stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Avalon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.47.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon Acquisition stock. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalon Acquisition were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon Acquisition (AVACW)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.