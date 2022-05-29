Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of AVACW stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Avalon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon Acquisition stock. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalon Acquisition were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

