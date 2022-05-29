Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Up 50.5% in May

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

