Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BWS Financial cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of AVYA opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. Avaya has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1,801.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.