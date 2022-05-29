AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 37.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 332,639 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 161.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 913,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 564,504 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

