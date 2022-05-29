Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Director Robert Taub Acquires 5,000 Shares

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) Director Robert Taub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,270,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,636,130.24.

On Friday, May 20th, Robert Taub acquired 19,200 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,808.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Robert Taub bought 60,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$432,600.00.

AYA stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.95. 157,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,201. The company has a market cap of C$729.51 million and a P/E ratio of -198.57. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.69 and a 52-week high of C$11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.81.

AYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

