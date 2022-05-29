Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in May

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 651.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $22.20 on Friday. Azimut has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life and third party insurances, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning, and fund and asset management services; order receipt and transmission activities; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, private equity and debt funds, and various other investment plans, as well as placement and financial advisory services.

