Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in May

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 651.5 days.
OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $22.20 on Friday. Azimut has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.
