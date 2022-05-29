B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Down 35.7% in May

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BOSC opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.37% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

