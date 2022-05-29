B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the April 30th total of 4,930,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BTG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 12,321,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,886,857. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 335,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,793 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

