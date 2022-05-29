Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $25.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,159,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,953,921. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

