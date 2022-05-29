Ball Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE BALL opened at $73.73 on Friday. Ball has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

