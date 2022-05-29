Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 101,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,851. The company has a market cap of $57.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Ballantyne Strong ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

