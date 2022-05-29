Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BTN stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

