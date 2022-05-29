Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BTN stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

