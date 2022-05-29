Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.87.

BNDSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.96) to €0.95 ($1.01) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

