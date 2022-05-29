Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the April 30th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.38. 59,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.