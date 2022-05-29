Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.

OTCMKTS BTDPF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

