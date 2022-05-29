Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.
OTCMKTS BTDPF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.75.
