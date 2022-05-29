Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 57.8% in May

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the April 30th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €96.00 ($102.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($81.91) to €83.00 ($88.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($90.43) to €90.00 ($95.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.3693 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

