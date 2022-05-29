BayFirst Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BAFN)

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of BAFN opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51. BayFirst Financial has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 million and a PE ratio of 4.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in BayFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $3,428,000. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.
