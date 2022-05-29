Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.49 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

