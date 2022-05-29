Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.49 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
