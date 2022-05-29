Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to report ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.09). Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2,660%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,103,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

