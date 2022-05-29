Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Belden by 991.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Belden by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BDC stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.33. Belden has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

