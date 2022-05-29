Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BLPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management dropped their price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.17.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
